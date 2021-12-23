PHILADELPHIA - "This type of crime can happen to anyone, anywhere, and yesterday it happened to me," said Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA 5th District) Thursday, as she described what happened when she was carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon at FDR Park in Philadelphia.
Delaware State Police say hours later, Scanlon's 2017 Acura SUV was tracked to a Newark, Delaware shopping center. When troopers arrived the vehicle was empty, but soon five teens were spotted getting into the vehicle, and then fleeing when law enforcement closed in.
Josiah Brown, 19, a 14-year-old girl, and three boys ages 13, 15 and 16, were apprehended.
The 13, 14-and 16-year-old juveniles are now charged with receiving stolen property.
The 15-year-old also faces resisting arrest and criminal mischief.
Investigators say Brown was turned over to the FBI, and will face charges for his alleged involvement in the armed carjacking.
All five of the teens are from Wilmington.
Scanlon praised law enforcement for how quickly they caught the alleged perpetrators.
"I can't thank them enough for their assistance to recover my car and apprehend those who were apparently involved," Scanlon said.
She says President Joe Biden called her to see if she was all right.
Scanlon says she was surprised to find out that one of the alleged carjackers wrote her a note apologizing for the incident.