QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Another prom season is underway at All Things Prom in Quakertown.
But as the world continues fighting the pandemic, the season looks much different. Typically, the store sees most of its business in early winter.
"Definitely didn't have a January, February or March season," said Cindy Landis, owner of All Things Prom.
Schools announced proms later in the year.
"The girls started coming out a little slowly. I think the parents are still a little leery. They don't want to spend money and a prom not happen, or go because it's not a typical prom," Landis said.
Landis says with prom looking different girls are shopping different, too.
"Because they're going to be outdoors and on a football field, they're kind of avoiding larger, poofier dresses," Landis said.
Just down the street Brett Fischer, owner of Fischer's Tuxedo, says prom business is way down from typical years.
"It's a 90-percent drop," Fischer said.
But for him, it's early in the season, so he's still hopeful business will pick up.
Jane Heimbecker owns Le Femme Boutique in the Promenade Shops.
"We're still seeing a good amount of sale here," Heimbecker said.
Again, not pre-pandemic numbers, but she's sold a couple hundred the last month.
But other stores haven't been so lucky. She says about 20-30 percent of shops like hers have closed for good.
Designers have been hit, too.
"There's designers who won't be coming back either. That has made it difficult for a lot of people," Heimbecker said.
All the stores we spoke with anticipate more last-minute shopping as some schools and students finalize their plans.