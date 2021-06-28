POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Thousands of volleyball players took over a Montgomery County park this weekend for an iconic event that was spiked last year because of COVID-19.
Over 4,000 players and nearly 2,000 teams converged on Memorial Park in Pottstown for the 29th Pottstown Rumble.
Over its nearly three decade long run, the Rumble has gained a fabled reputation that attracts people from all over, bringing them together in Pottstown.
“I heard about it so many times and this is my first year playing,” said Carlos Diaz.
Diaz is from Maryland but his tournament partner, Skylor Ouying, is from Rochester, New York.
"There are some teams out here that are pretty good,” Diaz added.
The three-day tournament and party-like atmosphere are a major boom for area businesses, many of which are still dealing with fallout from the pandemic.
"There's a couple thousand people and we've been busy nonstop, selling sandwiches,” said John Ellwanger, who operates Union BBQ in Pottstown. “I think everybody just is happy to be out since everybody's been tucked in with COVID, and to see everybody out and not very masked, it feels very normal."
First place prizes reach up to $10,000 but, for many, the experience of being part of the legendary tournament is priceless.
"I'm glad there are so many teams out here. We missed it last year and it's really nice to get back at it. It's a long drive from Rochester, New York but it's worth it,” Ouying says.