PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Thousands showed their support Friday for fallen Temple University Police Officer Christopher Fitzgerald.

His funeral was held at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia. Watching his casket leaving the Cathedral, headed for its final resting place, brought emotions for his great aunts Joanne Niecy and Diane Clark that were difficult to put into words.

"Oh God. This is a hard pill to swallow," said Niecy.

"He didn't die in vain, if they bring unity to all the major, just to the world," said Clark.

It was a unity of thousands of his brothers and sisters in blue. During the service, Gov. Josh Shapiro vowed to back them moving forward.

"Let it be a calling to support our women and men in blue so they can have enough officers, enough equipment, enough training, enough community support to do their job safely and with collective pride," said Shapiro.

Officer Fitzgerald was shot and killed last Saturday night on the 1700 block of Montgomery Ave. near Temple University's campus. His accused killer, 18-year-old Miles Pfeffer, is now in jail without bond facing first-degree murder and various other charges.

As grief took hold at the first-ever loss of a Temple University Police Officer, Vice President of Public Safety Jennifer Griffin urged officers to be there for each other.

"One way that we can honor his legacy and live like Fitz is to take care of your own mental health, and support your fellow colleagues," said Griffin.

Griffin announced Fitzgerald is being promoted posthumously to the rank of Sergeant. That's an honor the Guardian Civic League also bestowed on him.

"Because he was one of ours, we are going to posthumously promote him to Sergeant also," said Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal.

And there was a round of applause for a man who now stands as an example for his brothers and sisters to follow.

"As they came out today, I knew that they respect, and they would try to be an example of what his life was. If that can happen, then I could see a cease of violence in this city," said Clark.