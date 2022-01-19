SHARON HILL, Pa. | Three Pennsylvania police officers are facing charges in connection with the shooting death of an eight-year-old girl who was walking out of a football game. Prosecutors say they fired their weapons into a crowd of people, after two other attendees shot at each other.
Sharon Hill Police officers Devon Smith, Sean Dolan and Brian Devaney are now each facing the charges of manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter, as well as ten counts of reckless endangerment.
Court documents say on August 27, the officers were monitoring the crowd leaving a high school football game in the small Delaware County suburb of Philadelphia.
Investigators say 16-year-old Angelo Ford and 19-year-old Hasein Strand were fighting, started shooting at one another, and that two gunshots went in the direction of the police.
Prosecutors then say the officers shot their weapons toward a vehicle they thought the gunfire was coming from, striking four people.
Among those shot was 8-year-old Fanta Bility, who died from her injuries.
An investigation revealed the people in the car were not involved in those initial gun shots.
Originally, the teens were charged with murder, but it was announced on Tuesday those charges are being withdrawn.
Lawyers representing the officers said in a joint statement, "This is a terrible tragedy that was caused by armed and violent criminals who turned a high school football game into a crime scene in which an innocent child lost her life," adding that the officers remain heartbroken for those who suffered.
The Delaware County Fraternal Order of Police president said in a statement it's a sad day for officers who face criminal charges for trying to keep the community safe.
Bility family attorney Bruce Castor said, "They are very pleased with how the district attorney and the grand jury handled the case so far."