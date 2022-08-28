PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- There was an unexpected wildlife encounter in the City of Brotherly Love on Saturday.

Wally the alligator paid a visit to Philadelphia's Love Park to cool himself off in the fountains.

The reptile is also a TikTok star and a licensed emotional support animal.

Wally is currently in the lead of a new pet popularity contest called America's Favorite Pet Animal Kingdom.

It is legal to own an alligator as a pet in Pennsylvania.

Wally reportedly lives at his owner's home in York and his go-to treats are cheese puffs and raw chicken.

And, fortunately, not people walking through a city park.