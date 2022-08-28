PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- There was an unexpected wildlife encounter in the City of Brotherly Love on Saturday.
Wally the alligator paid a visit to Philadelphia's Love Park to cool himself off in the fountains.
The reptile is also a TikTok star and a licensed emotional support animal.
Wally is currently in the lead of a new pet popularity contest called America's Favorite Pet Animal Kingdom.
It is legal to own an alligator as a pet in Pennsylvania.
Wally reportedly lives at his owner's home in York and his go-to treats are cheese puffs and raw chicken.
And, fortunately, not people walking through a city park.