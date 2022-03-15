Pennsylvania Sen. Robert Tomlinson (R-D6) announced he won't be seeking reelection.
Tomlinson said on Facebook that he has decided not to seek reelection as Senator for Pennsylvania's sixth Senate District.
He has been a member of the state's Senate since 1995 and has been reelected six times.
"Throughout my years in Harrisburg, I am proud of what we have all been able to achieve. Whether it be the work on the legislation that would allow 100% service-disabled veterans to qualify for a complete exemption of property tax, to the bipartisan work to expand CHIP (Children’s Health Insurance Program) to ensure that all children have access to quality healthcare, we have been able to make a positive difference," Tomlinson said. "On your behalf, I was also able to author legislation that banned texting while driving, increased penalties for repeat DUI offenders and increased access to affordable energy for low-income seniors."
Tomlinson said the most impactful work he was part of was the legalization of gaming, which he said generated over $17 billion in tax revenue and created over 20,000 fulltime jobs.
"Locally, the impact was just as great. Bensalem, as the host community, has received over $150 million in fees from gaming. Surrounding communities have benefited from almost $50 million in funding that they have put to work to purchase emergency vehicles, improve our local infrastructure and to better our neighborhoods. Without this legislation, we may not have been able to secure critical funding to keep Lower Bucks Hospital open during hard financial times. The absence of that healthcare facility would have been catastrophic to our community," he said.
Tomlinson added he has been prvileged to work with a conscientious and dedicated staff. He thanked friends and family for support, as well as residents in Bucks County.