The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of our viewing area.
Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery counties are under the tornado watch until 7:05 p.m. Monday.
Cloudy and windy, but also milder with periods of rain and a t-storm; flooding is possible, perhaps damaging winds in a t-storm.
Mostly cloudy and breezy with an early shower or t-storm.
More clouds than sun; breezy at times and chillier with a shower or two.
