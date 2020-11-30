The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of our viewing area.
Chester County is under the tornado watch until 7:05 p.m. Monday.
Cloudy and windy, but also milder with periods of rain and a t-storm; flooding is possible, perhaps damaging winds in a t-storm..
Mostly cloudy and breezy with showers and thunderstorms around early. Thunderstorms can contain gusty winds and flooding.
Updated: November 30, 2020 @ 5:00 pm
NJC019-041-PAC011-017-025-077-089-095-010030- /O.NEW.KPHI.FA.W.0051.201130T2026Z-201201T0030Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Hunterdon NJ-Warren NJ-Berks PA-Bucks PA-Carbon PA-Lehigh PA-Monroe PA-Northampton PA- 326 PM EST Mon Nov 30 2020 The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Warning for... Western Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey... Southwestern Warren County in northwestern New Jersey... Northeastern Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania... Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania... Southeastern Carbon County in northeastern Pennsylvania... South Central Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania... Northwestern Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania... * Until 730 PM EST. * At 326 PM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Some locations that may experience flooding include... Allentown, Reading, Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Emmaus, Northampton, Byram, Wilson, Bedminster, Hellertown, and Nazareth. This includes the following highways... Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 39 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 13. Northeast Extension between exits 52 and 70. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around...don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && LAT...LON 4064 7581 4094 7545 4087 7506 4086 7505 4056 7494 4037 7492 4037 7495 4035 7519 4050 7539 4054 7544 4050 7560 4030 7583 4037 7596 $$
PAC011-017-077-091-010115- /O.EXT.KPHI.FA.W.0049.000000T0000Z-201201T0115Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Berks PA-Bucks PA-Lehigh PA-Montgomery PA- 453 PM EST Mon Nov 30 2020 The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has extended the * Flood Warning for... East Central Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania... Southeastern Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... West Central Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania... Northwestern Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania... * Until 815 PM EST. * At 453 PM EST, Doppler radar indicated a continuation of rains across areas that have already received heavy rains earlier today. Some locations that may experience flooding include... Pottstown, Emmaus, Quakertown, Perkasie, Souderton, Collegeville, Royersford, Trappe, Hatfield, East Greenville, Schwenksville, and Bally. This includes the following highways... Northeast Extension between exits 31 and 51. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around...don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && LAT...LON 4043 7568 4050 7560 4054 7545 4035 7519 4017 7548 4020 7555 4021 7556 4020 7556 4021 7559 4024 7560 4022 7561 4024 7565 $$
Cloudy and windy, but also milder with periods of rain and a t-storm; flooding is possible, perhaps damaging winds in a t-storm.
Mostly cloudy and breezy with showers and thunderstorms around early. Thunderstorms can contain gusty winds and flooding.
Mostly cloudy, breezy and chillier with a rain or snow shower.
