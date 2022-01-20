NORRISTOWN, Pa. – Optimism abounds within the Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board. That’s the message delivered to the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners at its meeting Thursday morning.
The Tourism and Convention Board gave its annual State of Tourism Presentation to the commissioners. Hospitality and tourism is one of the industries that has been most devastated by the impact of the COVID pandemic in 2020 and 2021. However, Jake Markezin, Vice President, Operations, said that numerous surveys show that consumers are ready to travel again.
“We expect 2022 to return to the 2019 level of consumer travel,” Markezin remarked. "Hotel room revenue is projected to reach record levels.”
To help drive the tourism resurgence, Associate Vice President of Marketing Justine Garbarino pointed to several initiatives. Consumer marketing campaigns will be launched in New York, New Jersey, Maryland, and Virginia – new targets for the VFTCB. In addition to traditional media like television ads, the Tourism Board will utilize New Media tactics like streaming podcasts and digital re-targeting, Garbarino said.
Further, she noted, the Tourism Board has subscribed to ZARTICO, a robust data-based marketing software that delivers extensive demographic and psychographic information about potential visitors.
Also, the Tourism Board launched a new website that achieved a 21% increase in page visits in its first month, Garbarino noted.
Associate Vice President of Communications Rachel Riley told the commissioners about the numerous efforts dedicated to member support produced by her group, including the Member Minute newsletter, Shop Montco marketing campaign, social media videos, and an outreach campaign to the towns and townships in the county.
Vice President of Sales and Strategic Partnerships Lisa Karl completed the presentation, noting that over $100 million in capital improvements and two new hotels were added to the county. In addition, Karl said, a $250,000 marketing campaign directed at bringing meetings to Montgomery County was initiated.
Earlier, Commission Chair Valerie Arkoosh, MD, reported that the county continued to experience a high incidence of COVID infections and hospitalizations. To expand the county’s testing capabilities, the commissioners approved a lease agreement with Patriarch IV LP for a COVID testing site on Pennbrook Parkway in Lansdale.
Vice Chair Kenneth Lawrence said that the omicron variant “was straining hospital resources.” The local Red Cross, Lawrence noted, “was experiencing the worst blood shortage in decades” and he urged healthy residents to donate blood as soon as possible.
Major contracts approved by the commissioners included $6,797,468 to Resources for Human Development, Philadelphia and $1,349,673 to Creative Health Services, Inc., Pottstown, Pa., for mental health services; and $1,185,000 to National Medical Services, Willow grove, Pa. for drug testing and toxicology services