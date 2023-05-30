TOWAMENCIN TWP., Pa. -At the Towamencin water treatment facility, it's business as usual.

But if you drive around the township, you'll see evidence of a controversy brewing between residents and township supervisors about the future of the plant.

"About a year and a half ago, our township started some dealings about selling the sewer system," said resident Valerie Skripak.

Skirpak has lived in the township for 31 years and has a sign that reads "Stop The Sewer Plant Sale" in her yard.

Right now, residents pay a flat $450 sewer fee a year.

Skirpak says she knows that it's time for a rate increase, but says the proposed sale would increase the total bill for her two properties by 350 percent a year. She says based on her calculations, the average home would see an annual bill of around $1200.

She's one of many residents who worked to get a home rule charter proposal on the May 16 ballot to block the sale. It passed by 315 votes and goes into effect July 1.

But township officials say the sale is in the best financial interest of the township and its residents. The township released a statement on behalf of the supervisors:

"We are aware of the unofficial results regarding the Home Rule Charter from the election last week. Although the vote was close, the Home Rule Charter did pass, and we acknowledge that the Charter will be the law of the Township as of July 1. However, the relevant issue at this time is whether a prospective law can upend a contract. As we have previously stated, and as we have shared with the opponents of the sewer system sale, the Township legal team does not believe the passage of the Home Rule Charter negates the sewer sale under current Pennsylvania law and the Pennsylvania Constitution. There is strong legal precedent against overturning pre-existing contracts based on the passage of new laws. As such, we do not intend to seek to terminate the contract. We, as elected representatives of our citizens, continue to believe firmly that the sale is in the best interest of our community.

"We explored privatization in accordance with Pennsylvania’s Act 12 of 2016 (sale of municipal water/wastewater systems for fair market value), believing it was our duty to do so. Throughout this 18-month journey—including learning about how the Act 12 fair market value process works, retaining municipal finance experts, identifying current and future township needs, evaluating the benefits of a sale, pre-qualifying bidders and then finally making the decision to sell –we exercised due diligence and transparency. We remain confident that, after considering the many benefits to our community, we have made the right decision. We intend to honor our contractual commitments. We are committed to working with PA American Water Co. on a smooth transition.

"This matter is pending at the Public Utility Commission. The Public Utility Commission is the statewide agency with jurisdiction to determine whether the transaction is in the public interest and to ensure that rates will be just and reasonable. The Township is confident that the Commission, after full consideration of the mounting environmental challenges of the system and other relevant facts, will find that the transaction is in the public interest."

Kofi Osei is the founder of the Towamencin Neighbors Opposed to Privatization.

"After July 1, if neither the supervisors or American Water who are proposing to buy the sewer system have terminated the contract, then we will try to ask a judge to compel the township to terminate the agreement," said Osei.

Osaei says NOPE has filed an official protest of the sale with the PUC. NOPE is also encouraging residents to attend the June supervisors' meetings to make their voices heard.

American Water did not return a request for comment on the sale.