WEST READING, Pa. - Tower Health has secured a new owner for two of its hospitals in Chester County, both of which will now remain open.
Canyon Atlantic Partners will take over ownership and operation of Brandywine and Jennersville hospitals in Chester County, effective Jan. 1, 2022, announced Berks County-based Tower Health on Monday.
The board of directors signed a definitive agreement with the company.
“There was extensive work done to find a solution for Jennersville and Brandywine Hospitals, and we are pleased to have identified one that keeps both hospitals open,” said C. Tom Work, chair of Tower Health’s board of directors, in a statement.
All staff at the two hospitals will be offered employment with Canyon Atlantic Partners, the news release said.
Tower Health had said in September it would begin the process of closing Jennersville Hospital, near West Grove, as part of a series of steps to "reshape the health system and establish a clear path forward for decades to come." That process has been suspended as planning for transfer of operations continues.
The health system also said at the time it was evaluating options for Brandywine Hospital, near Coatesville.
“We listened to the community and redoubled our efforts to keep Jennersville and Brandywine Hospitals open,” said Sue Perrotty, president and CEO of Tower Health, in a statement. “We are deeply grateful for the commitment of our staff, who showed steadfast dedication to our patients throughout this process. We have a lot of hard work ahead but believe this transaction represents the best opportunity for the two hospitals.”