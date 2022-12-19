PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. - Tower Health announced today that TowerDIRECT, the system’s non-profit ambulance company, has been awarded a three-year contract to provide emergency 911 service in Phoenixville Borough.

The contract begins January 1, 2023 and will provide an ALS ambulance at Phoenixville firehouse available 24-hours-a-day as well as a second that will provide service 12-hours-a-day. The team is expected to respond to 1,500 - 2,000 calls annually.

As stated in the contract, the borough will provide “ambulance membership” for all residents. Those residing in Phoenixville will not incur out-of-pocket expenses for emergency services, consistent with the details of their insurance coverage. Borough residents will also receive discounted transportation for using the service for non-emergency patient transports.

Ambulances will be dispatched by the Chester County 911 Communications Center. In addition to responding to 911 calls, the team will also provide medical care at community events such as parades, football games and other large public gatherings.

Services include: