The Montgomery County Immunization Coalition held a town hall to hear the community's concerns about monkeypox.
The goal was to connect local medical experts with the community and help combat misinformation.
The panel was made up of doctors from Novus, Abington-Jefferson Health, and Main Line Health.
They answered questions ranging from, "what is monkeypox?" to "can pets get monkeypox?"
They explained that monkeypox is a disease related to smallpox that tends to spread through intimate touch.
It can be passed to pets, but that is rare.
The doctors also reiterated that monkeypox is not contagious until a person has lesions.