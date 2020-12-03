BENSALEM TWP., Pa. - Mental health crisis experts Rachel Agosto and Walter Bynum are now on the front lines with Bensalem Township police. The pair, hired by Bucks County, will respond to incidents alongside police, and handle referrals for social services.
They will be acting within minutes or seconds, deescalating high-pressure situations.
Bensalem Public Safety Director Frederick Harran says safety is the main goal and once the scene is cleared, the pair would head in. He adds this may be one of the only programs like it in the country.
"When we thought about this, people need to get help prior to coming at you with a knife or this or that. That is what this program is designed to do," Harran said.
Throughout the summer thousands marched in support of police reform and shifting social responsibilities, like mental health management, away from officers.
"All that unrest made a lightbulb go off for me," District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.
Weintraub says the program has been in the works since June and the county is funding the $400,000, two-year pilot program.
"I'm very grateful to say there will be no defunding of any police as we go about this program," Weintraub said.
Officials hope that programs like this will eventually spread throughout the county.