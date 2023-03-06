WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - A police department in Bucks County is welcoming a new K9.

Abby, a 16-month-old Dutch Shepherd, will be joining the Warrington Township Police Department.

The department says Abby came from the Penn Vet Working Dog Center, which says that she is named after a K9 who was deployed to the World Trade Center following the attacks on 9/11.

Officer Corey Fox was selected as Warrington’s next K9 handler "after a competitive and extensive selection process conducted by K9 officers from outside agencies," according to a news release from the township police department.

Before joining the Warrington Police Department in 2019, Fox was a SEPTA Transit Police Officer for almost eight years. During that time, he was a handler for five years to a Dutch Sheppard named K9 Kai, "who is now retired and is very excited to be a big sister!" the police department said.

K9 Abby and Officer Fox had their first day of Scent Detector School at Penn Vet Working Dog Center Monday. Abby will be trained in the detection of narcotics.