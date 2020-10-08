QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Hazmat crews were on the scene of a tractor trailer crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike which spilled a chemical onto the roadway.
The truck overturned on the northbound exit ramp at the Quakertown interchange on exit 44. Turnpike officials say "Zinc Bromide," a hazardous substance, leaked from the trailer spilling into the soil and edges of the ramp.
The fire department applied a special litter and booms to stop the spill from getting into waterways and natural areas. The litter works like kitty litter and absorbs waste.
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.