PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - It only took 12 days for PennDOT crews to reopen I-95 in Philadelphia.

The bridges on both sides now have traffic flowing smoothly over Cottman Ave. The inaugural drive over the finished product was none other than Gritty and other mascots on top of a firetruck.

"We rebuilt I-95 in just 12 days, and through that process we showed the nation what Philadelphia and Pennsylvania are all about," said Governor Josh Shapiro in a press conference on top of the finished bridge.

Shapiro got to thank many of the workers personally who were there for the reopening, but he also recognized organizations from across the State that lent their support.

"Everyone wanted to be a part of this. From SEPTA stepping up to add capacity and welcome new riders, to Pocono Raceway lending us their jet dryers to ensure the road stayed dry so it could be paved and striped," said Shapiro.

Presidential Advisor Mitch Landrieu was also on-hand on behalf of the White House.

"As soon as this happened, the President called me and he said Mitch, he said this is the most important project in the country. He said move heaven and earth to get it done. So I would like to say, Mr. President, I don't know about heaven, but we moved a hell of a lot of earth," said Landrieu.

The new bridge is built of lightweight foam glass aggregate, but Transportation Secretary Mike Carroll assured everyone it's just as safe as before.

"This road is being opened because it's completed, it's safely completed, and it's ready for traffic, and I don't think the people of Philadelphia want to wait one more minute to put a vehicle across 95," said Carroll.

As of noon on Friday the road was fully reopened, but there is still a gaping hole on the side where the old bridge used to be. There's no timetable yet for when that will be filled in, but Governor Shapiro said to expect it quicker than you think.

"When we work together, we can get s*** done here in Pennsylvania," said Shaprio.

The new bridges have lanes that are slightly smaller than before, only 11-feet wide. They have the speed limit set at 45 miles per hour, and they're asking drivers to stay as close to that as possible for safety on the bridge.