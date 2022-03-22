As the entire state mourns the loss of two State Troopers killed in the line of duty, one area fire department is feeling that grief more than most at the Trappe Fire Company.
"Today is a tragic day in our community," said Deputy Chief John Bolger from the Trappe Fire Co. "He was an example for all of us."
Anyone there will tell you, they not only lost their captain, but a man with a heart of pure gold.
"He was a tireless leader even before he was one of our leaders He has provided leadership and camaraderie and and brotherhood to our fire department and to our community and has served tirelessly with our organization for many years," said Bolger.
They're discussing 29-year-old Branden Sisca, a loving husband and friend, who was also getting ready to become a father.
He and 33-year-old Trooper Martin Mack were killed, along with a pedestrian they were helping on I-95 in Philadelphia early Monday, when a woman crashed into them.
"We're here today to mourn the loss of two of Pennsylvania's finest. Troopers Mack and Sisca made the ultimate sacrifice this morning while assisting a citizen in need," said Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Col. Robert Evanchick.
"On behalf of all Pennsylvanians, I want to send my deepest sympathies and condolences, we are so, so sorry for the loss we experienced today," said Gov. Tom Wolf.
Flags are at half-staff, as Pennsylvanians mourn both of the Troopers with local ties.
Before coming to Trappe, Sisca worked as a firefighter at the Spring Township fire Company in Berks County. Trooper Mack went to Albright College in Reading.
Both will be missed by so many.
"We are saddened and grieving today," said Bolger.
The woman who hit the troopers and the pedestrian did stay at the scene and right now is not facing any charges, but there is a DUI investigation underway.