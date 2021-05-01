GETTYSBURG, Pa. - A bad time for nature to call at Gettysburg National Military Park where a man needed to be rescued.
The man became trapped inside a portable toilet when a tree fell during high winds on Friday afternoon.
Crews from the Barlow Volunteer Fire Company came to his rescue. They treated it like a car entrapment by cutting away the tree with a chain saw and then cutting the portable toilet open with another saw.
The Assistant Fire Chief says the man rescued is very lucky because the tree just missed hitting him.