GETTYSBURG, Pa. - A bad time for nature to call at Gettysburg National Military Park where a man needed to be rescued. 

The man became trapped inside a portable toilet when a tree fell during high winds on Friday afternoon.

Crews from the Barlow Volunteer Fire Company came to his rescue. They treated it like a car entrapment by cutting away the tree with a chain saw and then cutting the portable toilet open with another saw.

The Assistant Fire Chief says the man rescued is very lucky because the tree just missed hitting him.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.