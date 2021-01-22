NEW HOPE, Pa. - Performances, family gatherings, and weddings have dwindled in size over the last year, mostly out of necessity as the world continues battling the pandemic.
But small gatherings may very well become preferred, particularly in the wedding industry. Before the pandemic, The Inn at Bowman's Hill in New Hope, Bucks County fielded about a call every few weeks for a small wedding. That's now increased to several a week.
"I think it's very nice, people can focus on the event, and each other," said Michael Amery, owner.
The inn can accommodate up to 18 guests for a wedding.
"There's so many unique and smaller venues in the county that can accommodate the micro wedding, or the 'mini mony' as they're also called," said Paul Bencivengo, with Visit Bucks County.
The trend has been good for county tourism. Weddings are the second most popular reason people stay overnight.
"We've become a destination venue for brides and grooms that may live in New York City, Philadelphia, that want that countryside experience," Bencivengo said.
Clicks on the county's tourism page for micro-wedding venues are up 30% from last year. But the Inn at Bowman's Hill suspects its appeal may outlive the pandemic.
"I think like many other things, COVID has been a trigger to a lot of things and how people think about everything from marriage to large office buildings," Amery said.