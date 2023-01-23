PHILADELPHIA - October 13, 2021. 48-year-old Mark Houck, founder of the Catholic lay ministry The King's Men, was outside of a Planned Parenthood clinic in Philadelphia, praying with his son.

"He was standing on the corner 50 feet and back away from any entrance to the Planned Parenthood and he was saying the rosary with his 12-year-old son," said Matt Heffron, who's part of Houck's defense team from the Thomas More Society, a not-for profit law firm based out of Chicago.

He says no women seeking care were at the clinic at the time. Heffron says a 72-year-old volunteer escort came over to them. According to Heffron, the escort started saying vile things to Houck's son. What happened next is not disputed on either side.

"Pointing at his son, you can see it on the video, was talking to the son and quite honestly, as a father, Mark Houck had nothing, so he shoved the guy to the ground," Heffron said.

According to the Department of Justice, Houck assaulted the escort twice that day. Nearly one year later, a federal grand jury indicted Houck on a violation of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances, or FACE, Act. Houck was arrested by the FBI. The question is: did he indeed violate the federal act? Heffron doesn't think so.

"He should be acquitted because the FACE Act requires that someone has to be interfering with or injuring someone who is obtaining or providing reproductive services abortion, obviously the alleged escort who did the aggressive talking to Mr. Houck, he was not providing abortion resources," Heffron said.

But the Department of Justice argues the volunteer escort is protected under the FACE Act. The trial begins Tuesday in Philadelphia.

Houck is facing up to 11 years in prison.