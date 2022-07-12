NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The trial is underway for a Pottstown man charged with shooting and killing his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend back in January.
Avery Nascimento is accused of killing 36-year-old Sean Robbins in the 100 block of Sheridan Street. The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office says Nascimento is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, strangulation, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, and related offenses.
Arriving officers found a 34-year-old woman outside of her residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Inside the residence, officers found Robbins, who was deceased from a gunshot wound to the head, the DA's office said.
The DA's office says an argument had ensued over photos on the woman's cellphone. Nascimento hit the woman, choked her, threatened her with a handgun, and told her she was “going to die tonight,” according to the news release.
After learning of the assault, Robbins, the woman's ex-boyfriend, arrived at the residence, the DA's office said. The victim and defendant attempted to “talk it out,” but became involved in a physical fight that ended with Robbins being shot, according to the news release.
Jury selection for the trial was on Monday.