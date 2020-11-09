QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - There's a new public market now open in upper Bucks County.
The Trolley Barn Public Market held its grand opening this weekend in Quakertown.
The market features a variety of vendors offering a range of products, including organic produce, baked goods, craft beer, wine, coffee and ice cream.
There are also some spots to eat.
The project took three years to complete, and is considered a central piece to the revitalization of the downtown.
The market has both indoor and outdoor space.
"When COVID hit, we decided to put the money into the outside and have more outside seating, and that really worked out well for us," said Ian Jeffery.
The market is located at 116 East Broad Street in Quakertown, and is open Thursday through Sunday.