QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - It's been around since the 1800s. The Bush House Hotel in Quakertown has seen many people of all ages come in and out of its doors. Some to stay for a few weeks, some for a lifetime.
"These people need a place to live, and without the Bush House, they'd be homeless," said Thomas Skiffington, Managing LLC Member for Bush House Hotel.
"Years ago, it was a regular hotel. In the past 85 years at least it's been a rooming house being rented by the week and there's apartments for rent," said Skiffington.
"But it's really designed for affordable housing for lower income."
The residents aren't required to pay a ton of money up front, and they're only responsible for bringing in their own personal belongings.
But the building itself has been through the wringer. A fire in 2018 left one woman dead, and the building was condemned just last year due to bugs and unfit structures. Skiffington says that's all been fixed and he won't stop making sure these people have a roof over their heads.
"Everyone says you should tear this down and do luxury apartments like everyone else is. I would make more money doing that, but what's the gratification in doing that," said Skiffington.
The building has been through countless renovations: rebuilding residents' rooms, replacing flooring, updating bathrooms, and even bringing in pest control on a weekly basis.
"We take care of our residents," said Skiffington.
Skiffington says these projects have cost around $1 million over the last four years, but it's worth it.
"It's very gratifying. I think it's the only reason I keep doing it," said Skiffington.
There are still some rooms going through renovations, but he expects them to be done by the end of the summer.
Once those are done, he says that will be around 15 more units available for rent.