PHILADELPHIA - The police commissioner in Philadelphia says her department will release 911 tapes and footage from police body cameras “in the near future” in the shooting death of Walter Wallace Jr.
Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a briefing Wednesday that officials will do so after talking with Wallace’s relatives to prepare them.
She also says the police department should move “as soon as possible” to integrate with mental health services.
Mayor Jim Kenney says looting prevention and assistance to the police are the reasons the city asked for the National Guard to be deployed after two nights of unrest after the police killing of Wallace.
In the days since the shooting, there have been around 90 arrests and 50 police officers injured in clashes with protesters.
It has also caught the attention of the presidential campaign, with both Joe Biden and President Donald Trump weighing in.
"There is no excuse whatsoever for the looting and the violence, none whatsoever. I think to be able to protest is totally legitimate, totally reasonable, but I think that looting is, as the victim's father said, 'do not do this, for the love of my son, you are not helping. You are not helping my son,'" Biden said.
"But the rioting in Philadelphia, you have to stop it. They have to stop it. It's a, uh, it's a local thing, as you know, we're not, we don't send unless we're asked. If they ask, if they ask for help, we'll be there very quickly, but they should bring in their National Guard if the police need help and they should do something, you can't let that go on again," Trump said. "A Democrat-run state, a Democrat-run city, Philadelphia."
A curfew was in place in the city from 9 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Thursday.