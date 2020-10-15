President Trump was in Miami taking questions from voters.
"We're building our country stronger and better than before," Trump said.
Joe Biden was supposed to join him in the Sunshine State for a town hall-style debate. Instead, he was in Philadelphia.
"It's the president's duty to lead, but he didn't do that. He didn't do what was needed to be done because he kept worrying about the stock market," Biden said.
Joe Biden opted to hold the town hall meeting after President Trump objected to the virtual format which was implemented after President Trump recently tested positive for COVID-19, so the debate was canceled. But, while they're not on the same stage they are still squaring off for viewers. ABC televised Biden's version and Trump was on NBC.
And right off the bat, both candidates tackled COVID-19.
"The cure can not be worse than the problem itself. We did the right thing, we were expected to lose 2 million people," Trump said.
"We make up 4 percent of the world's population and we have 20 percent of the world's deaths. We're in a situation where we 200,000 plus people dead and what is he doing, nothing," Biden said.
Each answered questions ranging from taxes to racism, and it was clear they don't see eye to eye on much.
Biden said the government could raise money by raising the corporate tax to 28 percent.
"Our economy is going to be amazing next year if we don't have somebody that raises taxes and quadruples taxes which they want to do and kills everything our economy is going to be phenomenal," Trump said.
The candidates are still scheduled for the final debate on Oct. 22.