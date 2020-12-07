President Trump’s campaign continues to press lawsuits over Pennsylvania’s election.
The campaign has appealed another case to the state Supreme Court, this time over fewer than 2,000 ballots.
The appeal is one of at least four pending cases in which Trump or Republicans are trying to throw out certain ballots or invalidate the election.
The Trump campaign maintains the nearly 2,000 ballots in Bucks County should be thrown out under state law.
The state Supreme Court has typically refused to do so in separate cases.