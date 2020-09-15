PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Debate season is heating up, and President Trump is kicking things off with a TV town hall.

The president was at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia Tuesday night.

It's a warm-up of sorts two weeks before he faces Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the first presidential debate.

He received questions from undecided voters on a variety of topics.

The event started with a question from a Bethlehem man who was concerned about the president's response to the coronavirus.

Trump said the country has come a long way, and touted American companies' efforts to create tests, work on a vaccine and give hospitals the equipment they need.

"We were short on ventilators because the cupboards were bare when we took it over and now we're making thousands of ventilators a month, many thousands, and we're sending them to other countries by the thousands. Not one person who needed a ventilator didn't get a ventilator," Trump said.

Tuesday night's town hall was hosted by ABC News' George Stephanopoulos. There were only 21 voters in attendance to comply with state and local coronavirus regulations.

