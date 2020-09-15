PHILADELPHIA - President Donald Trump will be in Philadelphia for a town hall meeting Tuesday night.

He will be arriving there after presiding over the Abraham Accords signing ceremony at the White House in the afternoon.

On Monday, Trump was in Arizona to host a Latinos for Trump roundtable event.

It was there when he heard about a federal court ruling in Pennsylvania that deemed Governor Wolf's pandemic restrictions as unconstitutional.

Judge: Pennsylvania's limits on gatherings, business closure orders were unconstitutional

"And we just had a great ruling, Doug and I were talking, literally minutes ago a federal judge - a very prominent and respected federal judge - came out and ruled that they can't shut the state down any longer. It's too much," Trump said during the roundtable.

The judge invalidated key parts of the Wolf administration’s early pandemic response, including his orders requiring people to stay at home and shuttering thousands of businesses deemed “non-life-sustaining.”

Wolf hits back after judge rules against virus restrictions

The governor’s lawyers were preparing an appeal.

Undecided voters will be able to ask the president questions during the town hall Tuesday.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.