PHILADELPHIA - President Donald Trump will be in Philadelphia for a town hall meeting Tuesday night.
He will be arriving there after presiding over the Abraham Accords signing ceremony at the White House in the afternoon.
On Monday, Trump was in Arizona to host a Latinos for Trump roundtable event.
It was there when he heard about a federal court ruling in Pennsylvania that deemed Governor Wolf's pandemic restrictions as unconstitutional.
"And we just had a great ruling, Doug and I were talking, literally minutes ago a federal judge - a very prominent and respected federal judge - came out and ruled that they can't shut the state down any longer. It's too much," Trump said during the roundtable.
The judge invalidated key parts of the Wolf administration’s early pandemic response, including his orders requiring people to stay at home and shuttering thousands of businesses deemed “non-life-sustaining.”
The governor’s lawyers were preparing an appeal.
Undecided voters will be able to ask the president questions during the town hall Tuesday.