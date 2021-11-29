MILFORD TWP., Pa. - A multi-vehicle crash is causing major delays on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bucks County on Monday.
The wreck was reported around 7:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the Northeast Extension, between Quakertown and Lansdale, according to emergency dispatchers.
The southbound lanes were closed, and traffic was backed up almost to the Quakertown exit. Major delays were reported on the northbound side as well.
Multiple crews are at the scene, and officials are evaluating what happened and if anyone was hurt.
The highway is expected to be closed for a while.