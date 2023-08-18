CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is advising drivers that I-76 will be closed on Sunday, Aug. 20 from 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Officials say the road will be closed in both directions between the Morgantown Interchange (Exit 298) in Berks County, and the Downingtown Interchange (Exit 312) in Chester County.

The closure is so crews can safely remove overhead bridge beams. The bridge, which carries Manor Road Bridge over the Turnpike, is at milepost 301.03 in Chester County.

Pennsylvania State Police and Turnpike personnel will be positioned at the impacted areas to assist drivers in following the planned detours.

Eastbound Detour: Take State Route 10 South (1 mile), to State Route 23 East (12.5 miles), to State Route 100 South (9 miles). Drivers can re-enter the Turnpike at the Downingtown Interchange.

Westbound Detour: Take State Route 100 North (9 miles), to State Route 23 West (12.5 miles), to State Route 10 North (1 mile). Drivers can re-enter the Turnpike at the Morgantown Interchange.