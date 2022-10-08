UPPER SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. -- Detectives with the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office and the Upper Southampton Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday night, October 7, 2022.

The shooting left two people dead and a third injured.

At 11:31 p.m. Friday, 911 received numerous calls reporting that several people were shot in the parking lot of the Steam Pub, Southampton.

One of the 911 callers reported that he was the shooter and remained on the scene until police arrived.

Two deceased males, ages 28 and 30, were found in the parking lot. Both suffered gunshot wounds.

Police received information that a third subject, a 24-year-old male, sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A firearm was recovered from the scene.

Detectives are in the process of reviewing and obtaining surveillance video.

The shooter has been identified and is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Upper Southampton Township Police Department at 215-364-5000, ext. 115.