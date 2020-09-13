BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. -- U.S. Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services, Eric Hargan, will visit Penn Foundation in Sellersville on Monday, September 14.
The visit is in recognition of National Recovery Month and to discuss the ongoing federal response to combat the opioid epidemic in America.
Deputy Secretary Hargan will meet with Penn Foundation senior leadership to discuss their work in addressing substance use disorder (SUD) in Pennsylvania as well as their efforts to adapt treatment, prevention, and recovery services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
They will also discuss federal flexibilities around telehealth expansion and reimbursement, and recent regulatory changes to 42 CFR Part 2 to reduce burden for SUD providers and promote coordinated care.
National Recovery Month is a national observance to increase awareness and understanding of mental and substance use disorders and to celebrate the people who recover. It also serves to reduce the stigma and misconceptions that cloud public understanding of these diseases, potentially discouraging people from seeking help.
Penn Foundation is using September to shine a spotlight on recovery treatment with the launch of its new program. Additionally, Penn Foundation has a variety of resources, client stories, and other information available for the community on its website at PennFoundation.org.