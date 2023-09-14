SOUTH COVENTRY TWP., Pa. - U.S. Marshals are learning more about how convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante survived during a nearly two week long manhunt.

Cavalcante admitted to authorities that he survived by eating stolen watermelons and stream water from a nearby farm.

In a post-capture interview with authorities, Cavalcante says he hunkered down in a wooded area for the first few days following his escape, and even covered his own fecal matter under leaves to avoid being tracked.

Cavalcante also told authorities that police almost stepped on him during the search while he was hiding in the thick vegetation.

A deeper conversation with Cavalcante revealed that he planned to use a stolen rifle to carjack someone to make his escape to Canada, according to Supervisory Deputy with U.S. Marshals Service Robert Clark.

Cavalcante intended to act on the carjacking within 24 hours but was caught before he had an opportunity to do it.

The escapee continued to admit how during the manhunt he was surveying homes and businesses, including the home where he eventually stole a backpacks he claims had a razor inside. Cavalcante tells U.S. Marshals he used the razor to clean shave his face.

The exact location of where he took the backpack from or the Eagles hoodie he was wearing during his capture are not known.

Cavalcante says he also surveyed the dairy farm where he stole a truck from. He says there were two unsecured vehicles he could've taken.