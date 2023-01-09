UGI Corp. said its environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices have earned it an AAA rating for 2022.

That rating places the Montgomery County-based natural gas and electricity utility in the top 7% of similar companies evaluated by MSCI ESG Research.

ESG ratings reflect how a company deals with sustainability, people and ethics. MSCI's criteria include carbon emissions, labor management and pay, among many others. By its standards, energy companies that deal in fossil fuels can rank high for ESG.

"We are delighted to receive this rating upgrade, which affirms our commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainability," UGI Chief Executive Officer and President Rogert Perreault said in a statement.

"We remain focused on advancing our ESG mission and helping the families, businesses and communities that we serve in their own sustainability initiatives," he said.

UGI's headquarter is in Valley Forge. The company operates natural gas and electric utilities in Pennsylvania, natural gas utilities in West Virginia, and distributes liquefied petroleum gas. UGI also has operations in France, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Shares in the company are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol UGI. They last traded at $39.46.

MSCI, based in New York, provides ratings and analysis to investors.