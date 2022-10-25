UGI Inc. has agreed to sell its energy marketing business in the U.K. to British Gas for an undisclosed price, as the Montgomery County-based utility reviews its European operations.

The business, known as AvantiGas ON, supplies natural gas to about 13,000 "meter points," where the gas leaves the supply network for use by a customer. UGI said the agreement of sale was effective Oct. 21.

"The strategic review of the remaining energy-marketing businesses in France, Belgium and the Netherlands is ongoing," Beth Reid, a vice president with UGI International, said in a company statement.

UGI operates natural gas and electric utilities in Pennsylvania, natural gas utilities in West Virginia and distributes liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It also manages "midstream" energy assets, where energy products are stored, transported and processed.

The company's headquarters is in Valley Forge.

Shares in the company are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol UGI. Shares were trading at $33.40, up 56 cents, Tuesday morning. In the last 52 weeks, UGI shares have traded as high as $47.04 and as low as $31.19.