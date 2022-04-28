NEWTOWN, Pa. - A group of unclaimed Bucks County veterans were given a proper military sendoff Thursday.
What's known as an unattended veterans service was held at Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown.
The ceremony is for vets who have died, but don't have anyone to attend their service. The four men were given a rifle salute, and a flag was presented on their behalf.
They are Anthony Fermamento, of Quakertown; Samuel McCormick, of Morrisville; David McQuaid, of Falls Township; and William Temple, of Lower Southampton Township.
"We have a motto in the military, no soldier, no airman, Marine, whatever, is left behind. So we honor our own. And this is honoring our veterans," said Chuck Arnold, On-Call Chaplain at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
The four vets' remains were then placed inside their own niche in a concrete wall, known as a columbarium, at the cemetery.
Each niche will be engraved with the words, "Proudly Served."