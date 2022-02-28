Heartbreaking images are coming in from halfway across the globe. Thousands of Ukrainians are seeking refuge in neighboring countries from Russia's invasion.
Motrja Watters from the United Ukrainian American Relief Committee in Philadelphia says it's hard to believe that we're back to this.
"We're seeing history is repeating itself. We're back to the days of Stalin and Hitler, unfortunately," Watters said.
As the emergency situation inches closer to a major crisis, Watters says supplies are critical.
"Non-expired medical supplies, towels, items of hygiene, toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, shampoo, diapers, for children, briefs for adults, sanitary products for women, gloves," Watters said.
Watters also says monetary donations are strongly encouraged as the needs continue to change in this ongoing fight.
And despite the despair the people of Ukraine are dealing with now, she says there is one thing that can never be taken from them.
"The spirit is so strong. I don't perceive that that can ever be taken away from any of these people," Watters said.
The United Ukrainian American Relief Committee is being updated daily from the Ukrainian embassy in Washington. They are keeping the nonprofit posted with a list of updated needs.