SOUDERTON, Pa. -Univest Financial said Tuesday it has raised $17,500 for the American Red Cross Southeastern Pennsylvania Region through its matching fundraising campaign.
Donations made by Univest employees and members of the local community totaled $7,500, and Univest contributed $10,000.
Univest says the donations will help support disaster response in Southeastern Pennsylvania and across the nation. Univest had pledged to match each donation and decided to increase that amount to bring its total gift to $10,000.
“Univest firmly believes in giving back to the communities we serve and continuing to make these investments during uncertain times is a testament to our corporate values and dedication to our Committed to Local philanthropic giving program,” said Jeff Schweitzer, President and CEO of Univest Financial Corporation.
“We were excited by the support from our employees and community members during this fundraiser. As we recently saw with the destruction caused by Hurricane Ida, disaster response by the American Red Cross is vital. Univest is proud to be able to support its efforts and is thankful for the community support.”