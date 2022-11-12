CHALFONT, Pa. -- Five unknown offenders burglarized Target World on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at approximately 4:15 a.m.

The offenders arrived in a black Hyundai sedan with an inoperable driver-side brake light and entered off County Line Road.

They stole multiple rifles and pistols.

Additional information and evidence are still being collected at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this burglary or the identity of the offenders is asked to contact us at 215-822-1910 and reference report #2022-05-5916.