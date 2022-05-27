POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Five people were killed and two people were injured after a massive blast leveled two homes in Pottstown, authorities said in an update Friday.
All residents have been accounted for since the explosion at Hale Street and Butler Avenue around 8 p.m. Thursday, said Justin Keller, Pottstown borough manager, in a 12 p.m. news conference aired live on 69 WFMZ-TV and WFMZ.com.
Of the two hurt, one is in critical but stable condition, and the other is in surgery for unknown injuries, as of noon Friday, Keller said.
Authorities did not comment on the names or ages of the victims, as family notification is still ongoing.
Authorities stressed they are still in the early stages of the investigation, and a cause of the explosion, which was felt miles away, has not yet been determined.
Neighbors said they smelled gas, but officials did not say if that caused the explosion. A propane tank was located in the debris though, said Pottstown Fire Chief Frank Hand.
Officials said that even though a cause has not yet been determined, they believe it was an isolated incident and that the community is safe.
Crews are also working to stabilize the area so police and ATF agents can investigate, and said it's a meticulous process.
Officials said they are working against the clock Friday as rain and severe weather are expected later in the day.
Two homes, part of a twin home, are completely destroyed, and about 10 other homes nearby were severely damaged, Hand said.
"It's pretty devastating," Hand said of the scene.
The Red Cross is assisting about 20 people who live nearby.
The Pottstown School District canceled school Friday for students and staff.