UPPER MAKEFIELD TWP., Pa. -- Police say five people are dead after flash flooding in lower Bucks County Saturday evening.

Two other people, a 9-month-old child and 2-year-old child, remained missing as of late Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Officials said the family with the two little kids is from North Carolina and visiting family members. The family was on their way to a barbecue when the storm happened and the car was swept away. The dad grabbed a four-year-old from the car. The mom and grandmother grabbed the 2-year-old and 9-month-old. The dad and four-year-old survived. The mom was found dead. The two young children are still missing.

Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck said Saturday night that two females and a male died in Upper Makefield Township. She said all the deaths are related to flash flooding. At least two of the deaths happened in the area of Crossing Farm Lane and Taylorsville Road in Upper Makefield Township. That's near Washington Crossing.

In a Facebook post, Upper Makefield Township Police said authorities are in the process of confirming their identity and notifying their family.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and friends as they go through unimaginable grief," the Upper Makefield Township Police Department said in a Facebook post Sunday morning.

"Search teams have been working tirelessly through very difficult terrain all morning and this effort will continue through the afternoon and evening," police said.

Police said crews are searching for a 9-month-old boy and his sister, who is two years old. Police are also looking for a woman.

"We truly appreciate the outpouring of support and concern for the families of this tragedy, our emergency personnel, and our community as a whole. We cannot fathom the grief these families are experiencing and we will do everything we can to assist them during this extremely difficult time," township police said.

Police say crews were able to rescue one woman who was trapped in her vehicle.

Upper Makefield fire chief Tim Brewer told reporters that the area got about 6 1/2 to seven inches of rain in 45 minutes. The flash flooding caught numerous drivers by surprise, and many were trapped, police said in the Facebook post.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Taylorsville Road from Rt. 532 to Rt. 295 is closed, River Road by Francisco’s is closed, and River Road between Rt. 532 and Mt. Eyre Road is closed, police said.

If you are driving in and around the township, police ask that you be careful, as there is a lot of debris on the roadways.

Police say anyone in the township who has experienced damage to their property or business can call the township Monday and let officials know what damages they have experienced. The number to the township is 215-968-3340.