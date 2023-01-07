UDPATE: (2:30 PM. 1/7): Police say the missing 27-year-old woman was found safe and unharmed.

ORIGINAL STORY

LOWER SALFORD, Pa. - There is a heavy first responder presence in the Wrenfield Way and Church Road areas as they search for a missing white female, 27.

The missing person was last seen wearing black pants, black boots, and a black jacket.

She was last seen this morning around 5:00 a.m. Police say there is no indication of foul play as it is believed she left by her own choosing.

The Lower Salford Township Police Department is seeking the public's assistance with locating the missing person.