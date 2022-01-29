UPDATE FROM STATE POLICE AT 9:37 p.m.: "Miles McKeown was recovered and is safe. The Amber Alert is canceled. Thank you for your assistance."
Below is the original story:
A Pennsylvania Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Miles McKeown after the vehicle he was in was stolen in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood, local officials said.
Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately. The incident happened at 7:11 p.m. on Saturday when a woman went into a store in the 2400 block of North 33rd Street and left her vehicle running with the keys and her two children inside.
Someone jumped into the car and drove off. A short time later, police found the 4-year-old child walking barefoot in the snow in the 3300 block of West Huntingdon Street, which is just a few blocks from the crime scene. The child was taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out as a precaution.
Both the car and Miles remain missing. He’s described as a 1-year-old boy with black hair and brown eyes, standing 1 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 40 pounds. He was last seen wearing a yellow jump suit pajamas, covered with a blue blanket. The stolen vehicle is a neon blue 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage with Pennsylvania license plate KZB8196. It has damage to one of the tail lights. The suspect’s identity is unknown.
Anyone who sees the child or the stolen vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Philadelphia Police Department if you have any other information that could help investigators with or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.