Upland Square, a 400,716-square-foot retail shopping center in Montgomery County, has been sold for $85.7 million, according to a statement from Institutional Property Advisors.



The sale of the West Pottsgrove Township property does not include an AMC Theatre and some free-standing properties, Brad Nathanson of Institutional Property Advisors said in the statement. Upland Square is near Pottstown on Route 100, two miles north of Route 422, and is anchored by a Giant Food store along with mall stalwarts such as Burlington, Ross, Staples and Ulta.



United Hampshire US Real Estate Investment Trust, a Singapore-based investor in shopping centers and self-storage facilities, bought Upland Square from Paramount Realty Services Inc. of New Jersey, the statement said. Nathanson represented the seller in the transaction. Real Estate Investment Trusts, or REITs, invest in industrial, commercial, residential, farming or other properties and are traded on stock markets.



"Upland Square is one of the largest and most successful grocery-anchored power centers in the Philadelphia MSA (metropolitan statistical area) with over 4.1 million visitors in the trailing 12 months," Nathanson said.



The center was built in 2009 and expanded 10 years later, the statement said.



Institutional Property Advisors is a division of Marcus & Millichap Inc., which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MMI.