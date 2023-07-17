U. MAKEFIELD TWP., Pa. - As search efforts continue Monday, police in Upper Makefield Township, Bucks County have identified the woman who died, and the two young kids who are missing, after heavy flooding over the weekend.

The kids' mother, Katie Seley, 32, died in the flooding, police said.

Matilda (Mattie) Sheils, 2, and Conrad Sheils, 9 months, were swept away by floodwaters on Saturday evening when Lower Bucks County experienced a torrential downpour, according to a Facebook post from township police Monday afternoon.

Officials say the area got 6.5-7 inches of rain in the span of 45 minutes.

"Their loving father, Jim Sheils, and their entire family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support. They would also like to thank all of the personnel involved in this massive search effort to find Mattie and Conrad," township police said in their Facebook post.

The family of six was among a handful of cars that got trapped in the rushing water.

The father and grandmother of the South Carolina family, who was visiting relatives in the area, managed to escape with the 4-year-old son.

However, officials say the mother and their two other children were swept away. The mother did not survive and crews are still looking for the two children.

Now that the weather has cleared, officials deployed as many resources as possible Monday.

Tim Brewer, fire chief for Upper Makefield Township, said crews are using K9 units, underwater and air assets to assist in the search. He estimates at least 100 people from Bucks, Chester, and Delaware counties, as well as New Jersey, are involved.

"We have deployed a massive amount of resources and teams. We have basically tripled the number of assets in the area, mostly because of the weather conditions," Brewer said.

Search and rescue crews are focusing their efforts on Hughes Creek and expanding to the Delaware River.

In total, five people were killed during the flash flood, including the mother of the children. Among the others are a married couple and two other women.

All got out of their cars to try to escape the floods, but were caught up in the swift-moving water. None were Upper Makefield residents, but at least two of the five are from Bucks County, the coroner said.