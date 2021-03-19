UPPER HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A Montgomery County school district was forced to close Friday due to inadequate staffing.
The Upper Perkiomen School District said late Thursday that dozens of staff members had already submitted a sick day for Friday, mostly due to reaction from recent vaccinations.
As of 10 p.m., 40 staff members across all five of the district's schools had called out sick, the superintendent said in a message.
Friday is categorized as a functional closure, meaning there is no school because there are not enough staff members to teach classes in person or virtually. The day will have to be made up, like a snow day, the superintendent said.
Pennsylvania has been vaccinating teachers and school staff members with its allocation of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The CDC says side effects of any of the three currently-approved vaccines -- J&J, Pfizer and Moderna -- could include tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever and nausea, as well as pain or swelling at the injection site. Side effects should clear up a few days after getting the vaccine.