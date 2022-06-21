The Upper Perkiomen community is celebrating World Music Day after two years of virtual performances.
300 performers across 19 different venues in four different towns have joined an international movement to celebrate the power of making music.
“This is my first year actually doing it publicly but as I start getting a little older, I’ve been more interested in doing my own thing like singing in musicals,” said East Greenville Resident Hailey Erb.
The Make Music Day is in its tenth year and organizers have set up venues where people can go to watch performances from local bands and soloists.
After two years of virtual performances, organizers say they are excited to see everyone back together.
“We have been very deliberate to place the music at locations where people are moving about anyway like small businesses, community organizations, the library, so that we're building connections with people in the community,” said Make Music Upper Perk Co-Founder Susan Royer.
“It brings people together, it brings people to businesses and organizations in the community,” said Make Music Upper Perk Volunteer Kelly Cox.
The event kicks off summer while giving a spotlight to small town artists.
“They're giving us an opportunity because I really think that people who are into music and the arts should have an opportunity to do it in a stress-free environment like this,” said Berwyn Resident Nate Feldman.
The performances are free to the public and are expected to go on until 10 p.m. Tuesday.