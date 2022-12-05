More than 150 teachers packed a school board meeting in Montgomery County Monday night. Teachers have been working without a contract since the end of June.
The peaceful demonstration was held at the Upper Perkiomen School District Education Center.
The teacher contract expired on June 30. Teacher's spoke at a meeting Monday and asked for the respect they say they are not getting.
Ahead of the meeting some teachers stood outside for peaceful protest while holding signs. One teacher, Sarah Goslin, said it was "Absolutely worth it to stand out here and to let the board know that they need to treat us and pay us fairly."
They started their negotiations last January, but couldn't come to an agreement.
Bob LaSalle, President of the Upper Perkiomen Education Association, continued to say to 69 News that "We've come back to work, nothing's changed, we've rolled through with the expectation we'd be able to get something done."
Just before school started a change in the contract potentially put the daily prep time in jeopardy. The teachers say they deserve better.
The school addressed the demonstration at the top of the packed meeting, saying in part:
"We fully respect the need for teachers to have adequate planning time, and we felt our proposal provided more guaranteed time than in the current contract, while also providing flexibility for administration to assign teachers to cover classes when needed."
Explaining though the contract expired in June, those terms remain active until a new contract is reached.
Both sides are filing a request for fact-finding in January. An outside party will try to come up with a compromised proposal both sides have to agree on.